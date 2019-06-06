× State troopers investigating deadly motorcycle crash

KENT — One motorcyclist is dead after after a crash early Thursday morning in Kent.

The crash happened on southbound SR 167 north of South 212th Street just after midnight.

There were two vehicles and a motorcycle involved in the crash. The motorcycle rider involved has died, according to Washington State Patrol.

The motorcyclist initially hit a WSDOT vehicle that was parked with its lights on and then was hit by another car traveling on SR 167. None of the drivers in the other vehicles were injured.

Detectives are on scene and investigating.

At least three lanes on the southbound side of SR 167 are blocked and is estimated to open sometime after 4 a.m.

Detectives are on scene and investigating the collision on 167 and 212th. We estimate the road will be open in 2 hours. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 6, 2019