OSO, Wash. — One person has died after an SUV and a dump truck collided on SR-530.

According to WSDOT, the crash happened about 10 a.m. Thursday at the Oso Landslide Memorial.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene. The dump truck driver is OK, officials said.

They haven’t released details yet on what caused the crash.

SR-530 East is blocked while State Patrol investigates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.