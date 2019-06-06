Hungry for hockey: New ice rink coming to Snoqualmie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- A new ice rink is coming to Snoqualmie.

Crews are preparing for the new ice arena at Snoqualmie Ridge. It will have two separate sheets of ice and is scheduled to open by the summer of 2020.

When it does, the Snoqualmie Valley Chamber of Commerce says it will bring new opportunities for kids to play hockey, in addition to jobs for the community.

"We've been growing for years, especially over the last few years," Jamie Huscroft, Sno-King manager and former NHL player, said. "Our numbers on both the youth side and adult side are almost at capacity right now, and we're trying to squeeze everything in. This announcement allows us to expand like we've been trying to."

Organizers with Sno-King Amateur Hockey Association and Sno-King Ice Sports say the plan to build the new arena is directly tied to Seattle's plan to bring the NHL to the new arena at Seattle Center.