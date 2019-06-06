Body of missing woman found in freezer of home

Posted 8:51 PM, June 6, 2019, by

SPOKANE, Wash. — Detectives searching for a missing Afghan refugee found what they believe is her body hidden beneath the false bottom of a freezer inside the apartment she shared with her husband.

Her husband, identified by court records as Wahid Kashify, left the country on a one-way airplane ticket on May 28 to an undisclosed location, three days after his wife was last seen by friends.

The Spokesman-Review reported Thursday that the body found in the freezer is believed to be 24-year-old Arezu Kashify.

The couple’s two children — ages 1 and 5 — are in the custody of Child Protective Services.

Spokane police say in a search warrant affidavit that the case became a homicide investigation Tuesday when investigators found the body.

The couple came to the U.S. from Afghanistan.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.