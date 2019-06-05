Leake tosses gem, Mariners hit 5 HRs in 14-1 win over Astros

SEATTLE — Edwin Encarnacion capped Seattle’s seven-run sixth inning with a three-run homer, Mike Leake pitched his first complete game since 2015 and the Mariners snapped a five-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 14-1 rout of the Houston Astros.

Seattle won for just the fourth time in 20 games thanks to five homers and an outstanding performance from Leake.

Domingo Santana got Seattle’s big inning started with a two-run homer, his first at home since April 27. Tom Murphy greeted reliever Brady Rodgers with a two-run shot on the first pitch, and Encarnacion put an exclamation point on the outburst with his 17th long ball, which landed in the second deck in left-center field.

Mallex Smith also had a key two-out, two-run single in the fifth off Houston starter Brad Peacock (5-3) after Seattle loaded the bases with no outs and nearly failed to capitalize. Peacock allowed only one hit through the first four innings, but struggled in the fifth and manager AJ Hinch turned to his bullpen.

Leake’s six-hitter on 119 pitches was the first complete game this season for Seattle and the fifth of his career, the last coming on Sept. 30, 2015, with San Francisco. Leake (5-6) rebounded from a shaky first inning and struck out five. He allowed just four baserunners after the first.

Mac Williamson and Kyle Seager also homered for the Mariners in a four-run eighth.