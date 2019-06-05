Grant Co. wildfire grows to 18,000+ acres

BEVERLY, Wash. — The Department of Natural Resources says the wildfire in Grant County has grown to more than 18,000 acres as of Wednesday.

The fire is about 25 percent contained, but mandatory evacuations for the town of Smyrna remain in place.

The wildfire is near Wanapum Dam and grew quickly in dry grass and sage lands on Tuesday. People living in Beverly, Schawana and Wanapum Village were told to be ready to move at a moment’s notice.

Officials say that so far no homes have burned, but power outages hit some areas. An emergency shelter is set up in Royal City.

