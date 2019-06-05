Cooler temperatures, rain expected through Friday

SEATTLE -- Western Washington weather looks cooler with a little rain through Friday.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a few showers but don’t expect much rainfall. Highs Wednesday will drop into the mid 60s.

Thursday will be cool with a little rain and a high near 63. Friday will be cool with a high near 63 and there will be isolated thunderstorms mixed in especially in the afternoon.

The overall rainfall forecast is not very much with most receiving less than a 1/10 of an inch through Friday. T

he weekend looks pretty nice with some sun Saturday afternoon and mostly sunny Sunday.

Highs this weekend rebound up into the mid 70s by Sunday afternoon. Next week looks warm!

