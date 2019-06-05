4 climbers stranded on Mt. Rainier; extreme weather hampering rescue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wash. -- Park rangers and search and rescue teams are trying to rescue four climbers who are stranded near the peak of Mount Rainier.

The National Park Service got reports of the climbers needing help on Monday after high winds blew away their tent and destroyed equipment.

A helicopter crew spotted the climbers near Liberty Ridge at an elevation of 13,500 feet, but the weather prevented an immediate rescue.

This is the same area where a rockfall killed a climber and stranded five others last week.

The NPS got assistance from a US Army Chinook helicopter along with an Air Force rescue team, but even they couldn’t rescue the climbers due to a combination of poor visibility and wind gusts between 30 to 50 mph.

With more severe weather on the forecast, rangers are making plans to try to reach the climbers by both air and ground.

Crews dropped survival supplies near the climbers, but it’s not clear if they reached it.

The party has started the trek on Friday, May 31 near the White River Campground.

Their names are Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy of Portland, Oregon; Ruslan Khasbulatov, of Jersey City, New Jersey; Vasily Aushev, of New York, New York; and Kostya “Constantine” Toporov, of New York, New York.

Family members say two of the stranded party members are experienced climbers.

The Liberty Ridge area has been closed off during the rescue operation.