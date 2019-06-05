× 15-year-old girl goes missing near Yakima County, authorities say

SEATTLE — Authorities are asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Yakima County.

The FBI says Kayla Rose Lewis-Dosher was last seen at her home in Moxee, Washington Tuesday night and hasn’t been seen since.

They think she may have traveled away from the county. It’s not clear why she went missing.

Lewis-Dosher is 5-foot-3-inches and about 105 pounds.

Authorities say she also needs medication.

If you have any information, call (206) 622-0460. You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.