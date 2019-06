SEATAC, Wash. — Authorities say a woman has died after a stabbing Tuesday in SeaTac.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of S. 208th Street, east of Pacific Highway S.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

#Update Sadly, the female has died at the scene. Major Crimes Detectives are in route to investigate. I will be in route to the scene as well and will update once I arrive. https://t.co/jBovqv6yDB — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) June 5, 2019