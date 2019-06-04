Wildfire prompts mandatory evacuations near town of Smyrna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEVERLY, Wash. — A fast-moving wildfire in central Washington state has grown to 7.8 square miles, prompting the Grant County Sheriff's Office to order residents of the town of Smyrna to evacuate.

The wildfire is near Wanapum Dam, and is spreading quickly in dry grass and sage lands on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office issued the mandatory evacuation notice in Smyrna on Tuesday morning. Roughly 25 homes were impacted by the order.

The sheriff's office also told residents of the communities of Beverly, Schawana and Wanapum Village to be ready to move at a moment's notice.

Officials say no homes have been consumed by the fire. But power outages hit some areas.

Fire crews say they will continue to monitor conditions through the night. Their main concern now is the weather. Overnight and in the days to come, wind and possible lightning could mean an even tough battle ahead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report