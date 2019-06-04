× The Royal Household is hiring! How to apply to be the Queen’s secret party planner

LONDON — Do you love planning parties? The Queen of England may want to hire you!

The Royal Household just posted a listing for the role of “Events Coordinator” to help organize events at Buckingham Palace.

The position pays £27,000 (or about $34,000) a year. The role entails helping to plan garden parties and State occasions and will require you to do detailed research.

The Royal Household is looking for someone with previous administrative experience and knowledge of planning professional events, as well as a passion to learn more about the field. You should be driven by deadlines and have great attention to detail.

The role also offers benefits and 33 days of vacation. The only catch — you can’t tell anyone you work for the Royals.

Deadline to apply is Sunday, June 9.