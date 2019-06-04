Suspect arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Everett mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- A suspect was arrested late Monday in the hit-and-run crash that killed an Everett mother, according to the Everett Police Department.

Heidi K. Allen, 37, was struck by a vehicle and left on the road near Grand Avenue in late May. The crash severely injured her, and she was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

The driver fled the scene and police had been trying to find for the suspect ever since. Authorities have not identified the suspect yet or the circumstances of the arrest.

Allen’s family held a vigil for her over the weekend, and her husband remembered her as someone who touched many lives.

"So many people loved her,” Allen’s husband Jon Breckheimer said. “She made friends very easily, so there’s an enormous amount of friends behind her."