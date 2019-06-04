× Small plane crashes at Renton Airport after landing gear malfunction

RENTON, Wash. — A small plane crashed at Renton Municipal Airport Tuesday, but the Renton Fire Department says no one was hurt.

They say the 2-seater Cessna had a landing gear malfunction and crashed during landing around 3 p.m. The impact caused the plane’s fuel tank to start leaking.

Firefighters say the two passengers managed to escape safely on their own.

The airport has been shut down while investigators look into what caused the crash.