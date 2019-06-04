Renton Police: Suspect sought for raping, beating woman near downtown library

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Police in Renton are looking for a man who reportedly raped and beat a woman last week near the downtown library.

According to Renton Police, it happened Wednesday (May 29). Hours after the attack, the suspect was seen on surveillance video disposing of the victim's phone at a nearby Fred Meyer. The surveillance video got a clear shot of the suspect:

Police say the man pictured above raped and beat a 31-year-old woman, then left her for dead in the early morning hours of May 29.

He led the woman to a secluded area near the library downtown, then spent an hour attacking her, police said. The woman was carrying a personal alarm and was able to set it off after the attack.

A Renton officer heard the alarm and found the woman severely injured in the 300 block of Mill Avenue South.

The next day, the suspect went to a nearby Fred Meyer on SW Renton Center Way to dispose of the victim's phone.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Renton Police Department.