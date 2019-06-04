More sunshine Tuesday; rain returns by the end of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- More pleasant weather is ahead with some rain by the end of the week.

Tuesday will be nice with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with a high near 70 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with some coastal and mountain showers. The high will drop below normal to 64 degrees.

Thursday has passing showers and it will be cool with a high near 62.

Friday will be cool with some passing showers and isolated thunderstorms. Saturday looks mostly cloudy but mostly dry and a high near 67.

Sunday will be nice and sunny with a high in the lower 70s. Next week looks pretty warm with most in the 80s.