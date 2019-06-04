Man charged in South Seattle shooting that injured woman, 2 children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A 20-year-old man has been charged in a Memorial Day shooting in South Seattle that injured three people, including a 10-month-old baby.

Cedric Jackson III, of Everett, was arraigned Tuesday on three charges of first-degree assault in the May 27 shooting at Pritchard Island Beach Park.

The King County Prosecutor's Office says Jackson was driving through a parking lot at the park before exiting a vehicle and shooting down into the park.

A 27-year-old woman and her baby were hit by gunfire while in the backseat of a parked car. A 10-year-old girl was also shot as her grandmother tried to drive away from the park, police said.

All three victims were innocent bystanders, according to police.

Jackson was arrested after someone who witnessed the shooting said they recognized him during a 911 call. Police located Jackson at an apartment in Everett and followed him and two other people who were in a vehicle before stopping them and arresting him on Thursday, May 30.

According to court documents, Jackson has pending charges from 2018 for burglary and attempting to elude police. He is scheduled to go to trial in August for those charges.