2 hikers missing at Mount Rainier National Park

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities are searching for two missing hikers Monday at Mount Rainier National Park.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that the hikers, a 42-year-old man from Lakewood and a 43-year-old man from Olympia, did not return from a day hike on Sunday.

Officials said that the hikers’ vehicle was found on Carbon River Forest Reserve Road and they are believed to be on the Mother Mountain trail along the northwest corner of the park.

Air and ground search efforts were underway Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. Volunteers and police dogs were being used to search for the men.

The hikers’ names and other information about them was not released.

This is a developing story and will be updated