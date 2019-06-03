City of Seattle to clear out Lake City encampment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A homeless encampment in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood is expected to be cleared out Monday morning.

The city of Seattle's navigation team is conducting a sweep and offering resources to the camp located at Northeast 31st Avenue near 123rd Street. It's located right behind the L.A. Fitness building.

A recent fire started prompted this sweep to happen. While some neighbors tell Q13 News the drugs and prostitution have to go, others said it is a sad situation that needs better solutions.

The sweep is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday.

This latest clearing comes after Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced an expansion to the city's navigation team. The city has hired four new staff members which will allow the team to work seven days a week.

The navigation team is responsible for clearing encampments before they become dangerous.