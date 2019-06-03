Kitsap County warning residents of prank caller pitching fake projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. -- Kitsap County officials are warning about a prank caller going on a calling spree.

The caller is identifying himself as Bob Doblina of Kitsap County Public Works and inventing bogus work projects like telling people that crews were going to come to dig up their yard or that their road was going to be renamed "Cannabis Way."

Those claims are obviously fraudulent, and Public Works says so far no one has really been fooled.

“They mostly called because it's out of character for the county,” Doug Bear with Kitsap County explained. “So, they called to verify that it was someone from the county, and that's how we discovered it was not.”

Even still, it’s still a problem if it’s unnecessarily tying up phone lines, and Kitsap Public Works says if you get one of these prank calls, hang up and give them a call if you’re concerned.