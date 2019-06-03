Despite extra officers patrolling Seattle during May, the city had 19 shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Seattle Police records show there was at least 19 shootings throughout the city during the month of May. During the same time, increased police presence was placed on seven different neighborhoods.

Throughout May, extra police patrols, as well as clean-up efforts were focused on seven Seattle neighborhoods: Downtown (near the Third Avenue corridor around Pike and Pine, SoDo, South Park, Georgetown, Pioneer Square, Fremont, and Ballard.

“We have a responsibility to promote the vitality and safety of our neighborhoods and communities,” said Mayor Jenny Durkan.

“We hope that added police resources, partnered with enhanced services from other City departments, will make a positive impact for our businesses and residents,” said Chief of Police Carmen Best.

Several happened in neighborhoods under the emphasis program.

“There was a shooting here, a week ago. We could hear it when we were in our apartment,” said Andrea Andrew.

Andrew lives in Fremont. She is referring to the shooting that happened on May 21st outside the 711 on the 300 block of North 36th Street.

During the incident, police say two men started fighting. One man pulled out a baseball bat and hit the window of one of the cars. The owner of the car pulled out a gun and fired five rounds, hitting two nearby cars.

Police caught both suspects in the incident.

“It’s a concern of ever raising kids in this neighborhood,” said Andrew.

People who live and work in Fremont say the issues have been a growing problem.

“People think of Fremont as a nice place, but once you live in it, work in it, you realize there is a lot that goes on down here,” said Shawn Sedha.

Sedha is the owner of the Fremart. He says he has noticed the extra police presence during the month of May, but does not think it has made much of a difference.

“There’s not too much violent crime yet, but that has changed this month”

Sedha says as a business owner he’s been threatened; he’s had people steal from him, and he’s had to defend himself.

He says it’s taken awhile for Fremont to get where it is, and it will take a lot longer than a month of extra patrols to fix the issues.

“Everyone needs to be involved here. The police department can’t do it themselves,” said Sedha.

