EVERETT, Wash. — Deputies are searching for the driver who hit a 17-year-old boy and then drove off Monday morning in Everett.

Sheriff’s deputies were searching south Snohomish County after a tan 4-door Jeep Wrangler hit a teenager and fled the scene near 124th Street SW and 4th Ave W.

The Mariner High School student suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Police did not have any further description of the license plate or the driver.

BREAKING: We are searching the South SnoCounty area for hit-and-run driver in a tan 4-door Jeep Wrangler limited edition – no plate info at this time. Driver hit a 17 YO male at 124th St SW & 4th Ave W (near Mariner HS) and sped away. IF SEEN PLEASE CALL 911 — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) June 3, 2019