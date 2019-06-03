AMBER Alert cancelled after missing boy found in Federal Way

Posted 5:27 PM, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:59PM, June 3, 2019

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy who prompted an AMBER Alert Monday afternoon was found safe in Federal Way. His mother was taken into custody.

The alert for Michael Tschiegg was issued out of Gallatin County, Mont.

Officials said his Diana Willis, took him and might be heading to the Seattle area.  According to a release, she suffers from serious mental health issues.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter the vehicle the two were traveling in was located shortly after the alert was issued. Troopers stopped the vehicle in the Federal Way area and found the boy.

