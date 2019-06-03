40 years after title run, Sonics championship team hopeful for Seattle’s NBA future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Four decades ago, the Seattle SuperSonics won it all. It was the only title for a franchise that has since left the city but not forgotten by the community.

Over the weekend, the championship team were honored and shared their favorite moments from that season.

It was a special moment for the group that continues to feel love and support from the community.

Among the many reasons for the celebration was Jack Sikma’s election to the national hall of fame. His name will be inducted in September.

“What’s special for us is how we came together as a championship team,” Sikma said. “Nothing but great memories.”