16-year-old suspect found dead after stabbing own grandmother, Seattle Police say

SEATTLE -- A teenager who Seattle Police say fled after stabbing his own grandmother was found dead in Lake Washington Monday afternoon.

Police say it started at a home in south Seattle where the stabbing happened. The suspect fled the scene and ran towards Rainier Ave. S where police got multiple reports of the suspect running through the area.

Officers from multiple agencies, K9 units and a police helicopter searched for the suspect for over an hour when he was found dead in Lake Washington.

Police did not say how the suspect died. During the search, they believed he was still armed with the machete used in the assault.

The victim is recovering at Harborview Medical Center.

Investigators are in the area working to figure out what led up to the stabbing.