Vigil held for Everett mother killed in hit-and-run crash

EVERETT, Wash. -- Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember a woman killed by a hit-and-run driver last week in Everett.

It was an emotional goodbye for Heidi K. Allen. Police found the 37-year-old mother and wife laying on the ground on grand avenue last week.

She was seriously injured and taken to the hospital where she later died. But instead of focusing on her death, her family is remembering her kind spirit and how she touched others.

"It's great seeing all the family and friends come together, so many people loved her,” Allen’s husband Jon Breckheimer said. “She made friends very easily so there’s an enormous amount of friends behind her."

Detectives are still looking for the person or people responsible. They say the car that hit Allen is likely damaged.

If you have any information on what happened, you can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app on your cell phone.