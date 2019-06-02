× Meet Milly! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE — Milly is a beauty! She is ready to find to find her forever home after living on the streets of Seattle.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Milly get adopted.

“We would like to find her somebody who likes to go on walks, hiking, swimming, camping, someone who is active,” said Lora Cook who is the founder of the Seattle Dogs Homeless Program.

Milly would also do great indoors because she likes to cuddle and hang around.

She was surrendered through the Seattle Dogs Homeless Program and has been waiting for the perfect home for over a year and a half.

The program goes out to homeless communities within the city limits. They provide pet food and supplies, emergency vet care, spay and neuter services and boarding for people that need to go to drug treatment, the hospital, school or work.

“I think because she has been in a homeless community and now in kennel for a long time, that it’s going to take a period of adjustment,” said Cook. “Someone who needs to be patient with her, be aware of her surroundings and just really give her time to decompress and get used to being in a home.”

Milly loves to play and would love to have a backyard where she can have space to run and jump. Cook said Milly is a great dog who likes to hang out and enjoys being around people.

If you are interested in adopting Milly, you can find out more about her by sending an email to seattledogs@hotmail.com.