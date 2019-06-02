Man killed in early morning Tacoma shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A man is dead after an early morning shooting in Tacoma on Sunday.

Tacoma Police say officers found a large crowd, with several people attending to a man with a gunshot wound, when they were called to the 3800 block of South Yakima Avenue just before 3 a.m.

A witness told Q13 News up to seven shots may have been fired.

Medics took the victim to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Detectives remained on the scene late Sunday morning and police say the investigation remains active as they interview several potential witnesses.

Few other details were immediately available.

Sunday's shooting happened on the same block as a shooting in January that left one man dead and another injured outside a club.