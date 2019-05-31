Woman critically injured in Beacon Hill shooting

SEATTLE — Authorities say a woman was taken to the hospital Friday after a shooting in Beacon Hill.

Seattle Police said on Twitter it happened in the 5400 block of Beacon Avenue S. The incident was reported at 7:19 p.m.

The Seattle Fire Department said the woman was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting.

The northbound lanes of Beacon Avenue were blocked between S. Orcas Street and S. Brandon Street, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: Per @SeattlePD NB lanes are blocked on Beacon Ave S b/w S Orcas St and S Brandon St. Avoid the area and consider alt routes. — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 1, 2019

Police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated