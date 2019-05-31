× Truck posters renew push for answers in decade-old missing woman’s case

SUMNER — A woman from Kent who went missing 10 years ago still hasn’t been found and her family, friends and law enforcement aren’t giving up their search for her.

A trucking company in Sumner and the Washington State Patrol are stepping-in to help. Kam-Way Transportation is posting pictures of Alyssa McLemore on one of its cargo trucks.

McLemore called 911 for help in 2009, when her phone suddenly cut off. No one has seen her since, but now, through the Washington State Patrol’s Homeward Bound program, Alyssa’s face will be seen by many on the roads.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Somebody knows something is basically what law enforcement is concerned with and hopefully with this type of program and getting her face out there, they know that we're not stopping in trying to find her and we're going to continue to look until she's brought home,” said WSP Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit Manager, Carri Gordon.

This will be the third truck Kam-Way Transportation has used to help find a missing person through the WSP partnership.

The truck will be unveiled next week in Olympia.