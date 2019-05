Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Great days are ahead: Enjoy! This is the good stuff!

Friday will be sunny with highs near 78. There will even be some that top 80 degrees. Saturday will be similar with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be nice but highs will be in the lower 70s.

Next week looks mostly cloudy with a few showers by June 5.

Passing showers are expected for June 6-7.

Remember, the long range forecast calls for warmer and drier than normal through September.