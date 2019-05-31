Quick Porch Pirate not fast enough as camera catches great clues to help ID him

WANTED IN NORMANDY PARK —

Ah! The crime-fighting beauty of surveillance video:

Look how quick this Porch Pirate in Normandy Park plunders — in and out from the camera’s eye in two seconds flat, with two Tiffany beer mugs of booty.

But, thanks to a good system the homeowner has — look at all the clues we have to help Normandy Park Police identify him, including a really good look at his face and the tattoo he’s sporting on his inner right arm.

“Two subjects in a vehicle pulled up to condominiums. Appeared they were casing the place. It looks to me like they were going through the complex, just looking at doorsteps. These guys are not only hitting our city, but they’re hitting everywhere, I’m sure they do this multiple times a day. I’d love to catch them,” said Normandy Park Police Sgt. Giovanni Morella.

Detectives say the dark SUV they drove up in is a GMC Avalon with a bike rack on the back.

If you know who he is, use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's always anonymous and you'll get a cash reward if your tip helps lead to an arrest.