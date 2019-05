AUBURN, Wash. — A person was taken to the hospital Friday after being shot by Auburn Police.

It happened in the 1400 block of Auburn Way North.

Auburn Police Commander Steve Stocker said an officer also suffered injuries during the incident, but they were not shot and are expected to be okay.

The extent of the person’s gunshot injuries was unclear.

Other information about what led up to the shooting was not available.

This is a developing story and will be updated