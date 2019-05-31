One man dead, one woman critically injured in Kirkland homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKLAND, Wash. -- Police are investigating a homicide that has left one man dead and a woman critically injured early Friday morning.

Officers responded just after 2 a.m. to the 12900 block of 131st Avenue Northeast for a reported disturbance. Once they arrived, they found a man dead inside a house and a woman suffering from critical injuries.

According to the Kirkland Police Department, people inside the house are being questioned and it is likely the suspect is known to the family.

There is no immediate danger to the public, but a suspect is not in custody.