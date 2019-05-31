Newspaper delivery man shot 5 times talks for the first time about vicious, random attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - What happened to a local newspaper delivery man is both terrifying and confusing.

“None of this makes any sense to me,” Travis Zimmerman said.

Police say Zimmerman was shot 5 times in a random attack by a complete stranger on Saturday around 3 a.m.

“I have an exit wound here for some reason, but the bullet is behind my ear. My jaw is shattered, my face is shattered,” Zimmerman said.

The shooting happened while Zimmerman was delivering newspapers in Federal Way. He says it’s a route he’s worked for more than 8 years.

Bullets penetrated his face, groin and legs.

“I wasn’t threatening anybody; I don’t know him, I am not looking for any kind of a fight. I have babies, I have to fight to put their shoes on. Everything is a fight, who needs another fight, you know?” Zimmerman said.

The father of two says the stranger in a car kept blocking his vehicle.

“He came next to my car and cut me off to the side of the road,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says he pulled away but the man kept following him.

“I came out and I held up the paper and said I am a paper boy stop following me,” Zimmerman said.

Seconds later he felt a bullet penetrate his face.

“He shot me trying to get away from his truck and I ran towards the back of his truck to get away he aimed behind himself and he unloaded his gun on me as I was running away,” Zimmerman said.

After days at Harborview he finally has enough strength now to hold his two young sons.

“I am going to get back to work and they still need milk,” Zimmerman said.

He’s been delivering newspapers off and on for 21 years to make a living for his family. He plans to go back to the same job once he is well enough.

Despite the vicious attack, Zimmerman had a surprising message for the shooter.

“It’s a choice you have to choose to love and forgive people sooner the better. I don’t know his name, I don’t know where he is from. I do love you, I do forgive you, ok? That’s the two things I have for you,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman hopes to get out of Harborview in the next several days. He is hoping to keep his spirits high for his two young sons.

Daniel McLaughlin was charged with assault on Friday. Police say he admitted to having 30 different firearms. Court documents reveal that the defendant is hooked on heroin and he suffers from mental illness.