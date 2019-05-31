Man in critical condition after shooting at Olympia homeless camp

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 46-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in a heavily forested area with multiple homeless camps, police said.

According to a news release from Olympia Police, officers responded about 11 p.m. to reports of an argument, followed by a gunshot in a wooded area next to the 3200 block of Martin Way E.

The victim was shot in the stomach and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said they heard a loud argument between the victim and another person. Next, they heard a gunshot and someone running through the woods.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspect knew each other. They don’t believe it was a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300.