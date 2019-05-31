Man arrested in South Seattle shooting that injured woman, 2 children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with a Monday shooting in South Seattle that injured three people, including a 10-month-old infant.

The Seattle Police Department says the man was arrested Thursday in Bellevue on charges related to the shooting at Pritchard Island Beach Park

The shooting was reported just after 7 p.m. when witnesses told police that two groupd of people started shooting at each other.

A woman and her 10-month-old baby who were in the back seat of a parked car were hit by gunfire. A 10-year-old girl was also shot as her grandmother tried to drive away from the park, police said.

All three victims were innocent bystanders, according to police.

The man has been booked in the King County jail on investigation of drive-by shooting, assault and illegal firearm possession charges, Seattle Police said Friday in a release.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 206-233-5000.