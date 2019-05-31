Los Hernandez recalling thousands of pounds of tamales

UNION GAP, Wash. — A popular Yakima-area restaurant is recalling thousands of pounds of pork and chicken tamales.

The USDA says about 9,100 pounds of Los Hernandez tamales were produced without federal inspection. The products may have been packaged and sold to customers between December 2018 and May.

There haven’t been any reports of people getting sick from the tamales, but if you have some in your freezer, officials recommend throwing them out.

Anyone concerned about a possible reaction should contact a health care provider.