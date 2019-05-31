Jimmy Joe Sanchez: Wanted sex offender convicted of child molestation for his part in gang rape of young girl

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

The hunt is on for wanted sex offender, Jimmy Joe Sanchez.

The Department of Corrections says he’s failing to register in Benton County, but could be hiding in the Kitsap County area, or possibly Montana.

Sanchez was part of a gang rape of a 12-year-old girl in Adams county in 1989. He was charged with rape, but pleaded down to a child molestation conviction.

DOC officers say he’s also a violent gang member with a rap sheet full of assaults, as well as theft, drugs and four convictions already for failing to register as a sex offender.

He’s full of ink, including neck tattoos, a cross with a ribbon on his left forearm, a mermaid on his right forearm and the Mexican and American flags with roses on his back.

He’s 47 years old, 5’10” and weighs 195 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).