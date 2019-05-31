Jason Arnold: Prolific identity thief wanted after leaving backpack on bus full of evidence, victim information

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to find convicted felon, Jason Arnold.

Surveillance video shows the 35-year-old leaving his backpack on a Metro bus. Deputies looked inside and discovered evidence that Arnold had victimized almost three dozen people, including two vulnerable/elderly adults. “They found multiple ID’s, credit cards, credit card applications, ledgers, equipment to make checks, wash checks, you name it and it was in that backpack for identity theft. Just the fact that he already had these 35 different people’s info in his backpack, that’s probably just the tip of whatever he has really going on wherever he’s at right now. That’s why it’s so important for us to find this guy,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Arnold is 35-years-old, 5’9″ and weighs 200 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his neck and arms including the words ‘Mason’ and ‘Family,’ as well as the words, “I will fear no evil for thou art with me.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kent Police arrested him back in 2014 after I featured him for a different case. He was sitting in a car at a motel on Pacific Highway with a “window punch” tool in his lap. He gave multiple fake names and was arrested for making false statements and for the “window punch.” When Arnold was booked, he had multiple prepaid credit cards in other people’s names. Officers say it got interesting at the jail, because he refused to give his prints. They ran variations of his names and date of births he gave through a law enforcement database and found his name. After officers told him they knew his name, Arnold said that he was on the run because he was “going to prison for a long time because he was on Washington’s Most Wanted". Now, he's out and has a Department of Corrections warrant for his arrest along with probable cause for multiple counts of identity theft.

If you spot him, call 911 immediately and then contact Crime Stoppers anonymously to get the cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest. Please provide the name of the officer you spoke with. If you know where deputies can find him, submit that info to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone that you can download for free, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). You can also go to http://www.P3Tips.com.