James Delacruz: Wanted domestic violence suspect accused of showing up at ex’s house, attacking her

WANTED IN SUNNYSIDE —

Sunnyside Police answer a domestic violence call and find a woman bleeding — believed to have just been punched in the mouth by her ex-boyfriend, James Delacruz — who broke a protection order when he showed up at her house in late March and took off quickly after the attack.

He’s been on the run ever since and detectives say he’s no stranger to the law, with multiple arrests in the Yakima County area.

He’s wanted in Sunnyside for felony violation of a no contact order with assault and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. He also has an arrest warrant in Yakima County for assault.

He’s 5’3” and weighs 210 pounds.

If you know where to find him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to contact Crime Stoppers with the information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.