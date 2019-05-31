Help ID suspect caught on ATM camera pulling off mysterious fraud scheme

WANTED IN EDMONDS —

Edmonds Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a female identity theft and fraud suspect wearing a Puma sweatshirt.

“We’ve got a victim that has no idea how they ended up becoming a victim, which is pretty common with identity theft. We got a call and they said their bank account had been tapped into. We started looking into that, they had a few charges at some restaurants and that sort of thing, but what really alerted him was a $1,000 ATM withdrawal. We’re looking for a white female, probably in her 30’s and you can see she’s wearing a black sweatshirt and it looks like it’s a Puma sweatshirt and we’re hoping someone can tell us who she is, so we can figure out how she was able to get into this person’s bank account,” said Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you know her name or where officers can locate her. Submit the info at www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free.