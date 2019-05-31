Help ID Gucci-wearing check fraud crook foiled by alert bank teller

WANTED IN EDMONDS —

Edmonds Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a check fraud suspect.

“This is old-school check-washing 101. This guy went into Banner Bank and ended up with a check, probably stolen out of the mail, ends up washing the check, putting a fake name on it and he also has fake ID, presents it to the teller and the teller is pretty alert, realizes something’s wrong with this check, stalls the guy, starts doing some verification, figuring out what’s going on and the guy gets spooked, realizes the gig is up, makes up an excuse that he’s going to go get some other information for him and then he skedaddles. In the meantime, they do the right thing, which is call 911. We respond to the area and try to find him, but he’s gone before we can even get there and we’re left with a picture of him, pretty good picture and we’re hoping somebody can say, ‘I know who that is,’ point us in the right direction and give us an ID on him and we can figure out where he ends up getting the check from,” said Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who can help Edmonds Police identify or locate the suspect. If you know his name or any other info, submit an anonymous tip at http://www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.