Help ID bold grocery store cash register crook

WANTED IN NORMANDY PARK —

Normandy Park Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who walked into a QFC on SW Normandy Rd. late at night on May 24th and stole a cash drawer.

Employees were busy stocking the shelves and didn’t see him. “Looks like he’s probably seen a cash register drawer before, knows the mechanics of it. It’s probably not his first rodeo. He’s clearly pretty brazen and the fear is that if he was contacted, what he would do to get away and it turns into a safety issue with the employees, or someone else or even us,” said Sgt. Giovanni Morella.

The register was found around the corner of the store with just a little bit of change left in it.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 to any one who can help Normandy Park Police identify or locate the suspect. If you know his name or any other info, submit an anonymous tip at www.P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.