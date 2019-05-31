Everardo Magana: Wanted child rape suspect could be driving purple pickup

WANTED IN GRANT COUNTY —

Grant County Sheriff’s detectives hope you can help them find accused child rapist, Everardo Bello Magana.

They say he was last seen in Royal City and could be driving a purple two-door Nissan pickup with blue or gray stripes on the side.

He’s 29 years old, 5’9” and weighs 155 pounds.

He’s charged in Grant County with 2nd Degree Child Rape.

If you spot him or his truck, or know where he’s hiding, call 911, or the Grant County Sheriff’s office at (509) 762-1160, or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov