David Ford: U.S. Marshals hunting convicted felon who walked away from work release

WANTED BY DOC IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

The U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force in Spokane County is on the hunt for David Ford — after the convicted felon walked away from the Brownstone work release facility.

He’s serving time there for auto theft — busted after stealing a car in Billings, Montana, then leading police on a chase when he was spotted driving it in Spokane.

He’s also been convicted of robbery, burglary and selling drugs.

He’s 48 years old, 6’1” and weighs 210 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s always anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.