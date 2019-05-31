× Arrest made in fatal Kirkland stabbing

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Detectives on the East Side say the public is not in danger after a person of interest has been arrested in connection with an early Friday morning stabbing.

One man is dead, and one woman was injured in a home inside the Kingsgate neighborhood of Kirkland.

Police say they were called to a disturbance early Friday morning and discovered the victims.

When they arrived, they found one man stabbed to death and a woman with critical injuries.

A canine track came up empty handed – but around 8 o’clock Friday morning, police say they made an arrest.

“Officers were able to locate a person of interest this person was located in Redmond,” said Tiffany Trombley. “That person is in custody right now there is no person outstanding at this time.”

While police say the man they have in custody is known to his victims, they aren’t saying sharing how they are linked.

Police say several other people were also inside the home at the time of the attack but were not injured.