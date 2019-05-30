Suspected Federal Way shooter claims self-defense

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, Wash. – A Federal Way newspaper delivery man is still recovering at Harborview multiple days after being shot five times last Saturday night.

The suspected shooter faced a judge Thursday afternoon and claims the shooting was in self-defense.

“Nobody knows why,” said Amy Walker, the victim’s girlfriend. “I don’t know, was the guy scared, was he up to no good anyway, it could have been anything.”

Walker says Travis Zimmerman is in good spirits.

Federal Way police say they arrested a 30-year-old suspect after identifying the shooter’s vehicle using the city’s ‘Safe City’ cameras, but until the arrest Walker says she was nervous at home.

“I have been very paranoid,” she said.

Court documents say Zimmerman told police the suspect trailed him along his paper route early Saturday morning. When Travis went to approach the suspect to explain what he was doing, the gunman shot him.

The suspect told investigators that after a night out at a local pub it was Zimmerman who was instead trailing behind him, and he only shot Travis after he claims Zimmerman tried to repeatedly enter his truck. The suspect said he didn’t call police after the shooting because he was afraid.

Walker says Travis wants to thank the public for the outpouring of support and that he forgives the man who shot him.

“Travis really wants us to pray for him and the guy who did this,” she said. “He has a really good heart.”

The suspect was at first denied bail, but today the judge set it at half a million dollars. He is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Court documents say the suspect and victim are strangers and investigators add they seized 30 handguns from the suspect’s home.