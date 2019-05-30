Police: Stand-off with domestic violence suspect closes roads in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Roads were closed in Puyallup Thursday evening after police said they were engaged in a stand-off with a man wanted in a domestic violence case.

Puyallup Police said they responded to a home in the area of 9th Avenue SW and 5th Street SW after the man reportedly went there and violated a ‘no contact’ order. Police said the man claimed to be armed and is refusing to come out of the home.

The home was evacuated and he is believed to be alone inside, officials said.

Officers are on scene of a subject that states that he is armed and refusing to come out of his girlfriend's residence. The subject is wanted for a felony DV related warrant and violation of a no contact order at this residence. The house has been evacuated and he is alone. — Puyallup Police (@PuyallupPD) May 31, 2019

Roads were closed near the home and officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Police said the man is wanted on a warrant for domestic violence and they have been searching for him for the last several days. They said on Twitter that he allegedly fled a traffic stop over the weekend after displaying a sword to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated