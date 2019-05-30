NATIONAL HARBOR, MARYLAND - MAY 30: Co-champions (L-R) Shruthika Padhy (307) of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, Erin Howard (93) of Huntsville, Alabama, Rishik Gandhasri (5) of San Jose, California, Christopher Serrao (427) of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, Saketh Sundar (132) of Clarksville, Maryland, Sohum Sukhatankar (354) of Dallas, Texas, Rohan Raja (462) of Irving, Texas, and Abhijay Kodali (407) of Flower Mound, Texas, hold the trophy for photographers after 20 rounds of competition and won the championship of the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center May 30, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland. The winning spellers made history with the most number of co-champions in the spelling event history. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
OXON HILL, Md. — Eight spellers were better than the dictionary. They were better than anything the Scripps National Spelling Bee could throw at them. And they all ended up with a hand on the trophy.
In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, the bee ended in an eight-way tie on Thursday night. The eight co-champions spelled the final 47 words correctly, going through five consecutive perfect rounds.
Each will get the full winner’s prize of $50,000 in cash.
They are: Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rojan Raja.